Patrons in Howell-Oregon Public Water Supply District No. 2 are likely without water today, said Water Operater Bob Hatley.
Residents of the district lost water Saturday due to a pump being replaced, said Hatley. All patrons who do have water are undera boil advisory until safe sample results are received.
The advisory is precautionary and is issued as a matter of routine any time repairs are done or when fluctuations in system pressure occur. Anytime maintenance is done on a water line; it could cause possible water contamination. To ensure the safety of the water, customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Customers also can disinfect food contact surfaces such as dishes by immersing them for at least one minute in clean water to which one teaspoon of unscented household chlorine bleach has been added to each gallon of water.
For more infromation call the district office, 256-8871.
