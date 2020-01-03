Bonnie Wallace

Funeral services for Bonnie June Wallace, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ball Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wallace passed away at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at NHC Healthcare.
She was born Nov. 12, 1937, at Dora, Mo., to William Lester Hambelton and Edith Elisabeth Patrick Hambelton. On Aug. 1, 1981, she was married at West Plains, Mo., to Estel “Richard” Wallace, who preceded her in death on July 24, 2013.
Mrs. Wallace had been a teacher at Dora Elementary School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and watching Cardinals baseball. Mrs. Wallace was a member of Curry Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by one daughter Teresa Poppitz and husband Craig, of West Plains; one granddaughter Whitney Rowland and husband Nick, West Plains; two great-grandchildren Addison and Elise; one sister Joan Nash, Gainesville, Mo.; one sister-in-law Mary Lou Hambelton; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, four brothers Chad, Pat, Rudolph and Gerald Hambelton, one infant sister Geraldine, and two sisters Juanita Collins and Marcella Brown, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Wallace will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m., Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Ball Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
