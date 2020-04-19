Dorothy Corwin, 97, Sanford, Fla. formerly of Pomona. Died at 9:25 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at Healthcare & Rehab of Sanford. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
