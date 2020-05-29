A seventh person in Howell County has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, health department officials announced Friday afternoon.
The patient, a resident of West Plains, is reportedly doing well and quarantined at home. This marks the fifth confirmed case in West Plains, and the first since April 7.
According to health department officials, concerns about public exposure have not been identified in this case, and close contacts are being notified.
This is the second confirmed case in Howell County this week. On Thursday, officials announced a Mtn. View resident had tested positive, the second person in that community to do so.
Also this week, officials confirmed the virus in a resident of Texas County, and in two Shannon County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.