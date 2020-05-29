The Howell County Health Department issued this statement Friday afternoon:

"Howell County Health Department has confirmed that they have received notification that a seventh Howell County resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The patient is reportedly doing well and quarantined at home in West Plains. Public exposures have not been identified as a concern in this case. All close contacts to the patient are being notified. This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 identified in Howell County this week."

