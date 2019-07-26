Janice Miller

Graveside services for Janice Lee Miller, 85, Springfield, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Miller passed away at 11:37 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 14, 1934, at Sanger, Calif., to Floyd Monroe Price and Alice Lee Roper Price. On April 7, 1950, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Raymond Lee Miller, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2008.
She is survived by three daughters, Venita Hagan and husband, David, Colorado Springs, Colo., Deborah Montgomery and husband, Ron, Prescott, Ariz. and Barbra Holiday, Springfield, Mo.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Her parents, husband and three sisters, Anna, Celia and Zelpha, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Miller will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Sunday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
