Sondra Talburt

Funeral services for Sondra Sue Talburt, 67, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday Oct. 31, 2019, at Trinity Worship Center, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ms. Talburt passed away at 1:55 a.m. Monday Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 2, 1952, at Pekin, Ill., to Amos John Talburt and Lavada Dixon Talburt. Sondra graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1970. In 1974, she received a bachelor’s degree from School of the Ozarks where she loved to play softball and held records in track and javelin. She began her teaching career in Houston, Mo., teaching there for three years before moving to Steelville, Mo., where she taught for 17 years.
Ms. Talburt then relocated to Doniphan, Mo., where she remained teaching until she retired; during her time at Doniphan she started the cross country team. After her retirement, she began selling real estate in Doniphan and later in West Plains. Ms. Talburt was a member of Trinity Worship Center where she loved being active within the church, playing guitar and singing with the Praise Team and Women’s Group.
She is survived by her mother Lavada Talburt, West Plains; three brothers Hal Talburt, West Plains, Rad Talburt and wife Joanne, Doniphan, Mo., and Wayne Talburt and wife Ramona, Tecumseh, Mo.; seven nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
Her father preceded her in death.
Ms. Talburt will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Worship Center. Burial will be in the Moody Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Worship Center and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
