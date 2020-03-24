Joan Woods

A private family graveside service for Joan Violet Woods, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woods passed away 6:51 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 19, 1933, at Norwich, England, to Arthur Elgood and Alice Selina Pond Elgood. On Nov. 24, 1951, she was married at Norwich, England, to Robert Woods. Mrs. Woods enjoyed knitting and loved taking care of her home and family.
She is survived by her husband Robert Woods, of the family home; six children Steven Woods, Naples, Italy, James Woods and wife Vicky, Cherokee Village, Ark., Michael Woods and wife Debra, West Plains, Julia Hoover and husband Randy, West Plains, Rebecca Eckman and husband Bob, Thayer, Mo., and David Woods and wife Rhonda, San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother Peter Elgood, Norwich, England; one brother-in-law Larry Woods and wife Evie; and two sisters-in-law Ena Elgood and Nancy Flannigan.
Her parents, one daughter-in-law Angela Woods, one brother and one sister, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Woods will lie state from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
