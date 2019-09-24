Edna Walker

Edna Faye Walker, age 76, of Springfield, passed away on Aug. 28, 2019. She was born in West Plains, Mo., on Aug. 9, 1943, the daughter of Russell Leonard Walker and Marchia Pearl Collins Walker.
She is survived by her children Marchia Marie Holland and husband David of Springfield, Michael Lee Babeon and wife Lisa of Marshfield, and Gaylon Gerald Myers of Springfield; grandchildren Derek Irick of Nixa and Jennifer Bohnstedt, Christina Newingham, Thomas Holland and Ashley Frybarger of Springfield; great-grandchildren Hailey and Niles Irick of Nixa, Addie Frybarger of Springfield, Cadan Frybarger of Nixa abd Shaylynn Myers of Springfield. She is also survived by brothers Dean Walker and wife Saundra of West Plains, Mo., Ralph Walker and significant other Charlene Wharton of West Plains, and a sister Shirley Andrews and significant other J.R. Ellison, a sister-in-law Sally Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Debra Babeon, five brothers Clifford Walker, Donnie Walker, Leroy Walker, Leonard Ray and Robert Lee; two sisters Freda Hunt and Jewel Grace; two sisters-in-law Dorothy Walker and Jenny Walker; two nephews Larry Wayne Andrews and Russell Walker; and one niece Diane Walker.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, Pomona, Mo., with Rev. Marchia Holland officiating.
