Funeral services for John Dale Huff, 70, Rolla, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains, Mo.
John passed away at 2:18 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 20, 1949, at West Plains, Mo., to Vernor Wellington Huff and Carrie “Mabel” Wood Huff. John graduated from Ritenour High School (near St. Louis) with the Class of 1967 and earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Missouri at Rolla.
On March 22, 1980, he was married at Perry, Ga., to Constance Gayle “Connie” Baker, who preceded him in death on July 18, 2009. On May 9, 2015, he was married at Rolla, Mo., to Billie Kay Davis. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and especially enjoyed blacksmithing. John was a member of BAM Association.
He is survived by his wife Billie Huff, Rolla, Mo.; two children, Scott Huff and wife Jennifer, Bentonville, Ark. and Melissa Pearson and husband Harold, Girard, Ill.; seven grandchildren Matthew, Michael, John, Christina, Ellen, Dawson and Reagan; one great-grandchild Mela; two brothers Curtis Huff and wife Marcella, West Plains, Mo., and Richard Huff and wife Kaye, West Plains, Mo.; one sister Sue Crumbley and husband Ace, Owensboro, Ky.; one sister-in-law Peggy Rieger, Olathe, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Connie; one brother Jim Huff Sr.; and three sisters Jennie Lou Knott, Dorothy Walters and Patricia Meinung.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bounds Horse Haven Rescue, and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
