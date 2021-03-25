West Plains is under a citywide boil water order due to a loss of disinfection for more than four hours, officials announced at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
There must be two consecutive days of safe water samples before the order will be lifted. Citizens will be notified on the City of West Plains Facebook page and local media sources once the order is lifted.
West Plains School R-7 District officials say their facilities will have bottles of water for students while in school is in session, but encourage families to send bottles of water with students for the school day on Friday. All restroom facilities will be available as normal.
To ensure the safety of the water, customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Customers also can disinfect food contact surfaces such as dishes by immersing them for at least one minute in clean water containing at least 50 parts per million (ppm) free chlorine. Adding a teaspoon of unscented household chlorine bleach to each gallon of water (or 1.3 milliliters of bleach per liter of water) should result in a solution with more than 50 ppm free chlorine, provided the water is free of hydrogen sulfide and significant levels of dissolved metallic and organic compounds.
For more information call city hall, 256-7176.
Updated at 1:16 p.m. to include information provided by West Plains R-7 Schools regarding bottled water.
