West Plains city officials announce that, starting Tuesday, the West Plains City Hall lobby will be closed to the public to protect customers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers making utility payments have several options, said city officials. They may use the drop box located outside city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane; make payments with statement in hand until April 20 at a West Plains Bank & Trust Company or Wood & Huston Bank drive-thru; pay by mail, attaching the statement; or pay online by visiting www.westplains.net and clicking “Pay Utilities Online.”
Customers who need to connect or disconnect a utility service, building inspections and permits, or assistance from the City Clerk’s Office, or who have any questions or concerns about the city’s service are asked to call 256-7176.
The announcement of the closure comes after the city council approved a citywide stay-at-home order March 27, and issued limits on maximum occupancy for businesses Friday. Also on Friday, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri.
The statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30, as the city's order will be, pending formal council approval, said officials.
