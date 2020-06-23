Sydney Miller of West Plains has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The list recognized nearly 1,800 students with superior academic performances at the end of the spring semester.To be on the Dean's List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities at the metropolitan university located in Arkansas' capital city.
