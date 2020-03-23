Taking into consideration recommendations to help maintain the health and safety of the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, West Plains Police Department officials have announced new precautions will be taken by officers.
The department is scaling back responses to routine medical calls and non-emergency calls for service will be handled by phone. Such calls include animal complaints, reports of noninjury vehicle accidents on private property, civil matters, forgery and counterfeit cases, fraud, harassment, reports involving juveniles, ordinance violations, and violations not currently in progress such as peace disturbance, property damage and theft.
Visits to city jail occupants are prohibited, and access to the public beyond the lobby of the police department is also prohibited.
West Plains police officers will still be on patrol and respond to emergency calls. However, they will attempt to respect the social distance recommendations made by health officials.
If officers respond to a location, it is requested that the involved parties meet them outside the house and maintain 6 to 10 feet of minimum distance. This effort is intended to limit officer exposure to potentially infected persons as much as possible while still providing police services and maintaining a healthy police department, officials said.
Instead of coming to the station to report any issues, the department encouragse people to call dispatch first at 256-2244 and request phone contact from an officer.
In case of emergency, as always, call 911.
Police officials thank the public for understanding and for doing their part to help prevent COVID-19 infection in West Plains by practicing social distancing and limiting in-person contact as much as possible.
