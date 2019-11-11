The Missouri State University-West Plains University/Community Programs department has canceled the "Musical Salute to Veterans Concert" that was scheduled to be given at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the West Plains Civic Center.
The concert was to be given by West Plains High School band groups; however, impending inclement weather prompted West Plains R-7 school officials to call for early dismissal. Surrounding rural schools will also be dismissed early.
West Plains Elementary will release at 1 p.m. The K-8 school districts and South Fork Elementary will release at 1:35, and West Plains middle and high schools will release at 1:45.
Missouri State University-West Plains officials said Monday classes will be canceled starting at 2 p.m.
School districts that have already dismissed students as of 1:50 p.m. Monday include Mammoth Spring, Ark., Gainesville, Glenwood, Junction Hill, Koshkonong, Mtn. View-Birch Tree, Norwood, Richards, Skyline R-2, West Plains and Willow Springs.
Schools set to dismiss at 2 p.m. or after are Norfrok in Arkansas, Alton, Summersville, Thornfield and Winona; Raymondville at 2:10; and Houston and Mtn. Grove at 2:15,
The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce has delayed its monthly luncheon meeting until Nov. 19; it was set to be held at noon Nov. 12. The meeting will still be held at Ron's Family Restaurant in Mtn. View.
The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. Monday for Howell and surrounding counties, as well as Taney County. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and a light glaze of ice accumulating.
According to forecasters, the greatest snowfall accumulations are expected along and south of a line from Branson to Willow Springs to Eminence.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Bridges and elevated surfaces will become covered in ice and snow earlier than other surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.