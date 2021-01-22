Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced 31 troopers graduated from the patrol’s law enforcement academy on Wednesday, three of whom will be welcomed next month to Troop G Headquarters in Willow Springs.
The ceremony was by invitation only due to coronavirus guidelines but was made available to the public and the media live via the patrol’s Facebook page @motrooper.
Gov. Mike Parson delivered the keynote address and First Lady Teresa Parson also attended. Olson also addressed the class during the ceremony and 19th Judicial Circuit Civil Judge Cotton Walker administered the oath of office to the new troopers.
Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 12 of the new troopers. Trooper Cole P. Justice, 110th Recruit Class, sang the national anthem and Trooper Zachary L. Ricker, 110th Recruit Class chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.
The 110th Recruit Class reported to the academy Aug. 3 and the new troopers will report for duty in their assigned troops Feb. 16.
Graduates assigned to Troop G are Landon C. Pruiett of Braggadocio, who will serve Zone 6 in south Howell and Oregon counties; Zachary L. Ricker of Van Buren, who will serve Zone 8 in Carter and Reynolds counties; and William A. Wadlington of Oran, who will serve Zone 5 in Douglas and Ozark counties.
Four class awards were presented based on accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics earned during the 25 week course. Trooper Samuel S. Base, Coffeyville, Kan., accepted the physical fitness award; Trooper Zachary T. Costley, Lamar, accepted the academics award; and Trooper David T. Craig, Nixa, accepted the firearms award. Trooper Alex C. Philipps, Jackson, earned the most points overall and was presented the superintendent’s award.
