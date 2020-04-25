The Howell County Commission is expected to discuss and approve a memorandum of understanding with the county Sheriff's Department at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The discussion will be held during the commission's regular Monday meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. and take place in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will approve payroll and recognize guests present.
