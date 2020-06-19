"America: Not perfect, but we ain't finished yet." That's the theme of this year's Fourth of July parade to be held on Independence Day in downtown Willow Springs.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Booster Field and the parade will begin at 10 a.m.
According to organizers, the parade will follow the traditions of past years, with favorites and crowd pleasers, but also with some special highlights incorporated.
The parade will feature marshals from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and the 1142nd Engineer Company from West Plains will be the lead the parade as color guards.
The Willow Springs High School band will lead the large group of farm tractors, ATVs, horses and riders and American Legion sponsors expected by organizers.
The U.S. Marine Corps float will feature Marines in their red jackets, led by WWII veteran Jack McNevin.
A number of businesses will be spotlighted during the parade including: Coastal FMC, Jasper, Caterpillar, Mid-West Walnut, Love’s, Mid-Am Dairy, Split-Oak, Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Organizers say they will be featured as Willow Springs' job creators.
Jane Bailey and her historic patriotic characters will return once again to produce a show of their own, both during the parade and immediately following, in a special presentation at the historic Star Theater, 205 E. Main St.
Rob Rakestraw will also give a special video presentation featuring the cadre of American military forces.
“This is perhaps the biggest parade in south central Missouri,” said parade coordinator Wendell Bailey. “Marshfield used to have a bigger parade but we are giving them a run for their money.”
In case of rain the parade will be delayed until the rain stops, but in any event it will be held on the Fourth of July, added Bailey.
For more information call Bailey at 417-252-0230 or the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 417-469-5519.
