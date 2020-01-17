The Willow Springs Senior Center will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Willow Springs United Methodist Church, 311 N. Harris St.
The cost is $5 and is all-you-can-eat with biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, egg casserole, fruit salad, cinnamon rolls, milk, orange juice and coffee provided.
For more information call 417-469-5210.
