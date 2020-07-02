The STudent Advising and Registration (STAR) Orientation sessions for new students who plan to attend Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) this fall have been moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In light of our continuing concerns with COVID-19 and, subsequently, the question about the necessity of holding this particular in-person event this summer, we have made the decision to switch the scheduled on-campus STAR sessions to a virtual format using Zoom video conferencing,” said Dr. Michael Orf, interim dean of academic affairs.
“We are still working on the detailed guidelines and safeguards for groups which we plan to implement at the start of the 2020 fall semester on Aug. 17,” he added. “In the meantime, we believe we can make the connections and accomplish the purposes of STAR online.”
Orf said the current plan for fall semester classes includes online, blended and modified seated courses.
Students who have registered for a scheduled orientation date will be contacted by staff in the Advisement and Academic Coaching Center for Empowering Student Success (AACCESS) regarding their options for completing orientation and registration for the fall semester, said AACCESS Coordinator Cindy Bridges.
Students also may choose to contact AACCESS at 255-7222 or email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu for more information.
First-time freshmen or transfer students with less than 10 credit hours must register for and complete one of these two types of online orientations:
- Zoom video conferencing sessions, which will be offered on July 8, 10, 15, 17, 21, 23 and 31 and Aug. 7 and 14;
- Online sessions via the university’s Blackboard learning management system, which can be completed at any time.
STAR Orientations are designed to provide students with an introduction to the university and its services, policies and procedures, and to assist students in registering for their first semester.
During STAR, whether via Zoom or Blackboard, new students will receive information they need for a successful start to their collegiate career, Bridges said.
University administrators and staff members will present information about the campus and explain important topics including, but not limited to financial aid, student life and housing, tutoring and other support services, professional services, academic programs and degree planning.
AACCESS academic and faculty advisors will contact students to schedule either a phone or Zoom advising and registration appointment. The appointment may be prior to, on or after the date the students has completed STAR Orientation.
Students also will be provided a checklist of additional tasks to complete prior to the start of the fall semester, such as scheduling a visit with a financial aid representative, purchasing textbooks at Drago College Store, and obtaining a BearPass photo ID and parking permit.
Before attending an orientation, students must be admitted to the university and complete required placement testing.
For more information about the admissions process, call the MSU-WP admissions office at 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu.
For more information about required testing, contact the university’s Testing Services at 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu.
For more information about STAR Orientation sessions and how to register for an orientation session, contact AACCESS at 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or complete the online form on the AACCESS website at wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
All university offices can be contacted toll free by calling 888-466-7897.
