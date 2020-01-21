Willie B. Cheatum, 68, Mtn. View. Died at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Ursula Wiehe, 86, West Plains. Died at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Some snow showers early will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation for the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 22, 2020 @ 9:54 am
Willie B. Cheatum, 68, Mtn. View. Died at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Ursula Wiehe, 86, West Plains. Died at 11:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.