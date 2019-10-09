Missouri Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for September increased 2.5% compared to those for September 2018, from $895.2 million last year to $917.3 this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2020 fiscal year-to-date increased 6.5% compared to September 2018, from $2.17 billion last year to $2.31 this year.
Individual income tax collections increased 1.9% for the year, from $1.57 billion last year to $1.60 billion this year but decreased 1.2% for the month.
Sales and use tax collections increased 6.5% for the year, from $547.9 million last year to $583.7 million this year and increased 7.3% for the month.
Corporate income tax collections increased 26.6% for the year, from $109.6 million last year to $138.8 million this year and increased 18.3% for the month.
All other collections increased 7.3% for the year, from $110.3 million last year to $118.4 million this year and increased 9% for the month.
Refunds decreased 23.1% for the year, from $167.3 million last year to $128.7 million this year and increased 4% for the month.
