Peggy Ivey Smith was born the daughter of Emil K. Slaughter and Martha Audrey Smith Slaughter, in Oxford, Miss., on July 8, 1938, and departed this life on Feb. 26, 2020, in Thayer, Mo., at the age of 81 years.
She married Ed Ivey on May 23, 1964, who preceded her in death, and married Henry Smith in 1975, who preceded her in death.
Peggy is survived by her sister Dottie McKay of Denver, Colo.; her brothers Gary Slaughter and his wife Barbara of Odessa, Texas, Rick Slaughter of Thayer, Mo., and John Slaughter of Thayer, Mo.; her special friend and sister-in-law Debbie Slaughter; her special nieces Erin Discher, Whitney Slaughter and Janet Carrillo; her special nephews Eric Slaughter, Bradley Slaughter, Sean Slaughter and Jerry Slaughter; her niece Jennifer Vinton; her nephews Danny Slaughter and Wayne Slaughter; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Audrey Slaughter, her husbands Ed Ivey and Henry Smith her sister-in-law Linda Slaughter and her brother-in-law Patrick McKay.
Peggy was a Christian and a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Thayer, Mo., where she attended while she was able.
She attended SMS in Springfield, Mo., graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Peggy loved children which led her to get her college degree and teach elementary students in many of the area schools, including Couch, Alton and Koshkonong.
Peggy loved to play cards. She was an avid reader, reading books of every kind. She also enjoyed bowling, especially with her sister-in-law Debbie.
Peggy not only enjoyed participating in athletic activities, she was also an avid sports fan. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs, following them during baseball and football seasons.
Peggy loved spending time with family and was known as a very kind, loving and giving person.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.