Editor’s note: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks’ annual Share a Heart campaign is underway through Feb. 27 to support area families in need of the organization’s services while their babies and children are hospitalized. Services include housing, meals, transportation, laundry facilities and support. Three area families will be highlighted in weekly Quill features through February. To learn more, visit rmhcozarks.org.
During 2020, families in Howell County stayed overnight at Ronald McDonald House facilities more than any other county in the region served, with 29 local families staying a collective 291 nights.
Chris and Kasey Trantham, of West Plains, are among them.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks’ service area includes most of Missouri, northern Arkansas, eight counties in southeastern Kansas and two counties in northwestern Oklahoma, offering families overnight accommodations, meals and other support while their children receive care at area hospitals.
The Tranthams expected their first child in December 2019. Though they were “scared but excited,” Kasey described her pregnancy as perfect, until Labor Day 2019, when she began experiencing pain due to an infection.
Within a couple of days, she recalled, the infection caused her to go into preterm labor. Kasey was a little less than 25 weeks into her pregnancy.
An ambulance took her to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, chosen because Chris and Kasey knew they would need a place to stay and liked that the Ronald McDonald House was located inside the hospital. About three days later, on Sept. 7, their son Dawson Ray was born by emergency cesarean section at 25 weeks and two days gestational age. Kasey spent the night in the hospital's intensive care unit.
When she was discharged from recovery, she and Chris got settled in at Ronald McDonald House, she said.
“Immediately, we felt comforted by the staff and the feeling of home it gave,” she reflected. “It never felt like we were in a hotel and that meant so much to us.”
“What we appreciated most was the genuine care the staff felt for us as well as the meals provided in the evenings, and use of the area,” she added.
The Tranthams stayed for 106 days, until Dawson was discharged from the neonatal ICU on Dec. 22, 2019. It was a bittersweet feeling leaving the hospital, Ronald McDonald House and their support during the hardest time of their lives, Kasey remembers. In those 106 days, the Chris and Kasey made close friends who felt more like family, met other families who used Ronald McDonald House in the past, and came to respect the organization in a way that would have been difficult if they hadn't had a need for its services.
It's been a year since, and Dawson and the rest of the family are doing well.
Dawson is completely healthy and “living his best life,” according to Kasey.
“We are forever grateful for the Ronald McDonald House and plan to serve them in the future to be able to connect with families walking a similar journey we did,” she shared.
