West Plains Public Library staff are ready to welcome visitors back for the first time in almost three months. The library will reopen Monday with some restrictions. The staff will wear masks and even a statue honoring former library director Debbie Fite, shown on the table, will be wearing one. Front row, from left: Supervisor Stacey Cook, Children’s Library assistant Corrie Flugrad, Network Administrator Marietta Caldwell and circulation aide Mary Henegar. Top row, from left: circulation aides Lesa Fouquette and Autumn Cash, technical services staff Jennifer Collins and circulation aide Rene Scott. Circulation aide Rachel Bradley and Children’s Librarian Bethany Stone will also be wearing their masks.