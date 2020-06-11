On Monday, the West Plains Public Library will reopen to the public with restrictions in place, city officials announce.
According to Community Services Director Todd Shanks, the restrictions will be in place to ensure staff and customers can follow the 6-foot social distancing guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They include limiting occupancy by 50% and restricting the number of people allowed in each part of the building. The Broadway entrance will be the only way in and out of the building, patrons will be asked to limit their time in the library to 30 minutes to allow others a chance to visit the library, and face coverings will be encouraged for anyone visiting the library.
Computer usage will also be limited to 30 minutes per session and only six computers will be available for visitors to use and each computer will be 6 feet apart. There will also only be two card catalog computers available, also 6 feet apart.
According to Shanks, library staff will sanitize each computer after use.
The library will also continue with the pickup return process it implemented in early May. According to Shanks it has proven popular with customers wanting quick and easy pickup of their library materials.
The library closed to the public on March 18, as part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information call 256-4775.
