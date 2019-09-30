Funeral services for Walter Neal Collins, 91, West Plains, Mo., were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Ball Church of Christ under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Collins passed away at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019,at his home.
He was born July 6, 1928, at Pottersville, Mo., to Walter Collins and Flossie Paul Collins. On March 14, 1953, he was married at Mtn. Home, Ark., to Juanita Wanda Hambelton who preceded him in death on July 21, 2015.
Mr. Collins was a veteran having served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed at Southwest Truck Body, now known as DRS, West Plains Bridge and Grading and had been a farmer for many years. Mr. Collins enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and yard work. He was a member of the Church of Christ and attended the Gospel Hill Church of Christ.
He is survived by two sons Gary Collins, wife, Connie, and Bradley Collins, wife, Mary; daughter-in-law Renee Collins; eight grandchildren, Brandy Howell, Tracy Lovan, husband Kelly, Matthew Collins, Matt Collins, Jessica Leroy, husband Dylan, Nolan Collins, special friend Shayla, Dakota Collins, special friend Krimson, and Casey Collins; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister Ina Bird; five sisters-in-law Mary Lou Hambelton, Helen Collins, Alice Collins, Bonnie June Wallace and Joan Nash; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; one son Timothy Collins; one great-grandson Brayden Collins; four brothers Earl Collins, Hollis Collins, James “Shorty” Collins and Donald Collins; and two sisters Maxine Johnson and Darlene Osborn preceded him in death.
Burial was in the Ball Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Cemetery and left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
