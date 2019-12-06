The Union Grove Community Watch meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Union Grove Church on AD Highway, about 10 miles west of West Plains off of CC Highway.
Organizers urge participants to note the change of day; meetings in the past have been held Fridays.
for more information call Ruth Thompson, 293-4221.
