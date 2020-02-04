Bernice Richards

Funeral services for Bernice May Richards, 101, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Richards passed away peacefully at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born Jan. 30, 1919, at Rover, Mo. to W.B. and Bessie Adams Ford. Bernice graduated from Thomasville High School with the Class of 1937. On April 28, 1962, she married the love of her life, Hugh Richards, who preceded her in death March 4, 2002.
Bernice was a schoolteacher in Missouri and later worked in an office in Chicago, Ill. She was described by many as a kind, elegant lady and she always had a sweet disposition. Bernice enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to cook and work in her garden and give her produce to her family and many friends. She treasured her role as an aunt and loved her nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Richards was a godly, Christian woman; she and Hugh were charter members of the Central Calvary Baptist Church.
Bernice is survived by a special sister-in-law Sally Ford; her nephews Robert Jolliff and wife Claudia, and Mike Ford and wife Carol; her nieces Bonnie Maritt, Patricia Scott, Linda Barder and husband Fred, and Nancy Chamberlain and husband Danny; many great-nephews and great-nieces; and two stepchildren Terry Richards and wife Peggy, and Linda Richards.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters Floyd Ford, Henry Ford, infant Thelma Ford, Minnie Davidson, Velma Jolliff, Ruby Crites and Lorene Melching; and an infant nephew Larry Ford.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of West Vue Nursing Center for their loving care of Bernice for the past three years and to two very special friends who were so often by her side, Jessica Conreys and Janice Martin.
Mrs. Richards will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Jolliff Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
