Proving there are still opportunities to fulfill dreams at any age, and while dealing with a terminal illness, Ruth Smith, 76, of West Plains, plans to take to the skies next month.
With the help of her Hospice Compassus Case Manager Tracy Asher, the generosity of others and the ingenuity of a pilot who specializes in special accommodations, Smith plans to take a hot air balloon ride in April.
Smith’s name may ring a bell to some: She and her longtime friend Lynnie Williams, who served as bar manager, partnered to run the Y Knot Restaurant and Lounge attached to the former Ridge Crest motel. They did that for about a year and a half beginning in 2000.
When her daughter, Kristi Mackenzie, was a teen, Smith’s first marriage ended. Kristi was just beginning to date at the time, and that brought the two closer, making their relationship more like one between friends than mother and daughter. They respect each other's differences, and Smith moved in with Kristi, her husband Tim, and Kristi's teenage son, Aaron Hargrove, almost a year ago.
Facing a terminal diagnosis is difficult for any family, but there is still plenty of laughter left. Smith and her daughter have many fond recollections of good times had with friends, tough times survived, and their strong relationship with each other, including time together at Y Knot.
They reminisced about the meetings of local civic organizations held there, the live jazz and blues bands they booked, and the fun of providing entertainment and libations to the "regulars" who gathered there, even when they had to head off disagreements between customers before they escalated into fights.
"We'd tell them 'Now, boys...you need to sit in the time out chair and settle down,'" Ruth recalled, laughing. "And they would. We would separate them and everything would be fine."
Ruth was diagnosed with late stage COPD about five or six years ago, and more recently with colon cancer, which took her son Keith's life in 2011.
In discussing treatment options with her doctor, she learned the severity of her COPD meant she could not be put under anesthesia, and even if she could, her quality of life would be reduced, and that was not something she wanted.
She at first rejected the idea of oxygen treatment, but it soon became a necessity, and now she tires easily from even short errands. When Kristi and Asher asked if there was anything she had always wanted to do, a trip she wanted to take or anyone she wanted to see, Smith at first had a hard time coming up with something.
Then she realized she had always wanted to take a hot air balloon ride, but was unsure if it would be possible considering her dependence on oxygen and her inability to stand for long periods at a time. She and Kristi credit Asher for doing the research and making the arrangements.
With phone calls and some internet research, Asher found Auspicious Balloon Flights out of the Tulsa area: a hot air balloon crew that specializes in accommodating special medical needs including a basket with a door designed to roll a wheelchair directly into, and room for caregivers and a family member.
The balloon crew will travel to West Plains on April 23; Holiday Inn Express in West Plains has donated a room to the cause, but travel costs like food and fuel, estimated at about $200, still need to be covered. And though Ruth's ride is donated by Auspicious Balloon Flights, the cost for two additional riders will be about $500.
An account is set up at West Plains Bank and Trust for those who would like to make donations.
For those who want to keep their eyes on the skies for Ruth's flight, it will likely depart the evening of April 23 or the day of April 24, depending on weather, from the West Plains Regional Airport at Pomona. The flight path will depend on wind direction, with an eye toward an open landing spot free of power lines and livestock.
Asher said a chase team will follow the balloon from the ground in order to pick them up where they land, noting area farmers may need to be given a heads up in case the balloon has to make a landing in their field. She reassured that property will be respected by the chase team and pilot.
Property owners who would like to volunteer a take-off or landing spot can call Asher or her supervisor, J.J. Corman, at Hospice Compassus in West Plains, 417-256-4127.
Asher said although Ruth's request is a little unusual, the question is one she routinely asks her clients. It can be an important aspect of end-of-life care, she noted, leading to introspection and acceptance, and providing the opportunity for terminal patients to mend relationships or do something as simple as riding their horse "one last time."
"Only God knows how many days we really have left, no matter what the doctor says," Asher reminded. She also observed it's important to remember people continue to have hopes and dreams no matter their age and prognosis, and usually want to leave life with as few regrets as possible.
It is a sentiment Ruth echoed when asked if there was anything she wants everyone to know. The first: “Quit smoking."
"It sneaks up on you,” she said. “It's a nasty old habit."
The second piece of advice is this: ”If there's something you want to do, do it while you can. Talk to your family about your family tree, talk to the older people while they are here, because you might not be able to later."
