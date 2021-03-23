With the help of Hospice Compassus case worker Tracy Asher, family members, and Auspicious Balloon Flights, West Plains resident Ruth Smith, 76, hopes to check off a "bucket list" item in a hot air balloon basket by taking a flight next month. From left: Smith's grandson Aaron Hargrave, Smith, and her daughter Kristi Mackenzie, holding family pet Paco. Some of the costs of the flight have been met, but some remain. Those wishing to make a donation may do so at West Plains Bank and Trust, to an account designated for the flight.