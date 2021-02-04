Because of owls’ nocturnal lifestyles and their hunting of mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans, the nighttime birds are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors, say officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
People can learn more about owl species found in Missouri in MDC’s Virtual program, “Owls of Missouri,” offered from 6 to 7 p.m. today by the staff of Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.
MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide information about the species of owls that are found in Missouri and will also have tips about how to identify their calls. The program is free and open to all ages. Required registration for the program may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175868.
Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
