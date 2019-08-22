Otis Lee Butler was born the son of Harold Otis Butler and Ola Venita Hutson Butler, Aug. 21, 1946, in Koshkonong, Mo. and departed this life on Aug. 19, 2019, at his home in Koshkonong, Mo., at the age of 72 years.
He was united in marriage on Feb. 6, 1976, to Karen Sue Daniel in Springfield, Mo. Together they had a blended family and spent 43 wonderful years together.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Butler, of the home in Koshkonong, Mo.; five children, Michael Butler and wife, Maureen, of South Fork, Mo., Traci Jenkins French of Temple, Texas, Ryan Jenkins and wife, Lorie, of Thayer, Mo., Jennifer Hicks and husband, Justin, of West Plains, Mo. and Cory Butler and fiancé, Leigh Ann, of Koshkonong, Mo.; one son-in-law, Randy Nelson of West Plains, Mo.; one sister, Carolyn Staley and husband, Ernest, of Koshkonong, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Butler of Koshkonong, Mo.; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Daniel and wife, Lora, of Creighton, Mo. and Larry Daniel of Ash Grove, Mo.; 15 grandchildren, Brandi, Mason, Jared, Eric, Dagean, Jessica, Ashley, Nick, Amanda, Joshua, Levi, Trevor, Cameron, Lane and Mattie; three great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Keyden and Caysen; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; other relatives and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ola Venita Butler; one daughter, Patricia Nelson; and two brothers, Lester and Richard Butler.
Otis was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard, serving his country proudly as a military police officer for many years. He later worked as the City of Thayer Special Road Commissioner, retiring after 31 years of dedicated service. He was also a successful cattle rancher, raising and producing cattle and hay.
Otis enjoyed living life on his farm, going to the lake to fish and hunting all sorts of game, including coon, pheasant, deer and turkey. Most of all, he loved and cherished time spent with his family.
Otis will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend to all. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles Cochran officiating. Interment was held at Shiloh Grand Gulf Cemetery in Thayer, Mo. with arrangements under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
