Amid concerns about fire safety expressed during a special session held Wednesday, the West Plains City Council and owners of a local business reached a tentative agreement to allow the use of city utilities for a warehouse planned to be built outside of city limits.
Discussion around the rural service agreement included concerns expressed by West Plains Fire Chief Roy Sims and Councilman Josh Cotter regarding the city’s fire code, as the warehouse would not be required to be in compliance right away. West Plains Veterinary Supply owners John Williams and Larry Hirsch estimate the cost to build a warehouse to code would be too high.
“We want to keep our business here, but will go elsewhere if we have to,” Williams told council members.
Under West Plains city ordinance, in order for the city to enter into a rural service agreement with a potential customer, the customer must abide by city building codes. That includes the fire code, which Sims told council he does not want to compromise.
According to Williams and Hirsch, it will cost about $600,000 to install a sprinkler system to satisfy the fire code. The estimated costs include the amount to overhaul the infrastructure in the area to meet the needs of the system.
However, they noted, if the city grants West Plains Veterinary Supply access to city utilities and allows the company to forgo the sprinkler system and install a fire detection alarm system instead, they estimate it would only cost $32,000.
The business owners said West Plains Veterinary Supply has had offers from Thayer and Willow Springs to move the warehouse there, but they would prefer to keep it in West Plains.
According to Sims, the fire code exists not only to help save lives, but to help protect his firefighters, and he is not willing to compromise their safety. He said he did not want to respond to a call and send firefighters into a burning building without sprinklers in place.
Cotter was also concerned about setting a precedent by allowing a business to move just outside of city limits to get city services, without requiring the company to abide by city codes.
“We have to get this right,” he cautioned.
Plans are in place to build a new 60,000 square foot warehouse for West Plains Veterinary Supply on Clark Avenue. The new location is just north of the current 30,000 square foot site on Old Airport Drive, leased from the Industrial Development Corporation, just 600 feet from the city boundary.
Williams and Hirsch, who also own Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply with stores in West Plains and Thayer, purchased the eastern half of the veterinary supply business in November 2018.
City Administrator Tom Stehn proposed a compromise during the meeting to which the business owners tentatively agreed: The warehouse would enter a rural service agreement and upgrade to the city fire code when and if the warehouse is annexed into the city.
Williams said he expects a final draft of the agreement by today, but declined to comment on whether or not he would agree to it until he reads it.
The West Plains City Council will meet in special session to vote on the rural service agreement with WPVS 4 p.m. Monday at West Plains City Hall.
