The Howell County Commission has approved the annual county operating budget for 2021, totaling just over $16 million.
“The county remains in very strong financial condition with solid revenues to support the growing needs of a growing county,” said Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins.
He noted that the boost in revenue from the internet sales tax approved by voters in April 2018 has benefited law enforcement, general revenue, road and bridge capital improvements, and 911 services, the four departments for which the funds are earmarked.
“All four funds receiving the sales tax have received much needed additional money in spite of the pandemic,” said Collins.
Areas of county government that continue to see an increase in demand include the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement, Collins noted.
“With the age of the Howell County Jail and the population of the jail at capacity, and with the purchase of an additional seven-plus acres in the vicinity of the present jail, it is inevitable that changes in the detention center are in the future of Howell County,” Collins said.
Sheriff Brent Campbell on Friday reiterated to the Quill the county does have a need for a new jail facility and shared that he is “ecstatic” about the possibility.
“We absolutely need a new facility,” he said, adding that the current 56-bed jail is too small for the county’s needs and that a bigger facility could allow his department to expand its services.
The current jail was operational in 1980, replacing the county jail which was located on the third floor of the Howell County Courthouse. The jail was expanded in the mid-1990s to its current layout.
Howell County Southern Commissioner Billy Sexton added that most of the other county-budgeted funds are at or below last year’s budgeted expenses.
“We have a great group of county elected officials that use the money the public has entrusted them with wisely and show good stewardship of the public funds,” he noted.
Newly-seated Howell County Northern Commissioner Calvin Wood pointed out how necessary the annual budget process is to evaluating the county’s financial state.
“This is an accountability exercise and we (the Commission) are grateful for the continued annual cooperation of county officials,” Wood said.
The budget process is established by law for Missouri third class counties and carried out in January each year.
