Graveside services for Jacie Leeann Iler, stillborn infant daughter of Shayla Young and James Iler, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Babyland in Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Jacie went to be with the angels at 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She is survived by her parents Shayla Young and James Iler; two brothers Joseph and Colton; four sisters Emily, Miley, Faith and Avacyn; grandparents Dayla Whitworth, Shelby Whitworth, Laura Ott and James Iler; maternal great-grandparents Betty and Clifford Needles and JoAnn Whitworth; maternal great-great-grandmother June Roberts; two aunts and one uncle Sarah Blanks, William Grub and Samantha Iler; and several cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
Her paternal grandparents preceded her in death.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
