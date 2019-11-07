Funeral services for Anna Mae Shannon, 79, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shannon passed away at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 23, 1940, to John L. Johnston and Mary Edith Smith Johnston. Anna Mae was born and raised in West Plains, Missouri. She accepted the Lord as a child and lived her life serving the Lord Jesus.
On Sept. 14, 1957, she was married to the love of her life, John Henry Shannon Sr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2007. Anna Mae and Johnny were an example of a perfect love story; they held each other and their family dear. Anna Mae was a wonderful mother and grandmother; she always put the needs of her children and grandchildren above her own.
Anna was a wonderful cook and her kitchen was always open. She made everyone that entered her home welcome and no one left without feeling a part of her family. Anna was a perfect example of selfless love.
She is survived by five children Janice Rice and husband Mike, Brenda Warren and husband Doug, Cheryl Smith and husband Rodney, John Henry Shannon Jr. and wife Donna and Laura Hatten and special friend Chet Reid; 12 grandchildren Chant, Chris, Matthew, Kimberly, Corey, Jackie, Shay, Derreck, Sondra, John, Hallie and Tyler; 14 great-grandchildren Caden, Megyn, Sadie, Wayland, Harley, Ethan, Kaysen, Olivia, Lilly, Lucy, Lexi, Charlie, Jackson and Mackenzie; one sister Mary Ann Barks and husband Melvin; one brother Steve Johnston and wife Tammy; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, three brothers Orville, Cecil and Leroy and one sister Thelma preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Homeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
