St. Paul Lutheran Church, 291 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains, has rescheduled its inside yard sale to take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 and 8.
Proceeds will go to support church projects.
The event was originally scheduled for April 2 and 3 and postponed in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease.
