Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the area's sole provider of blood and plasma to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a critical shortage of all blood types. A resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases has caused a downturn in blood donations as drives are postponed or canceled, say officials.
As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled are vitally important.
CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, as well as dozens more hospitals across the region. As area hospitals approach capacity levels, blood is in critical need, say officials.
To help meet the area’s needs, a blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church parking lot, 1050 W. Business U.S. 60/63 in Willow Springs.
Participants at this drive will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt and the chance to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks during the Drive 2 Save Lives promotion. Weekly finalists will be drawn for the chance to win the compact SUV. For more information about the promotion go to www.cbco.org/drive.
It is strongly encouraged that donors make an appointment to give, so as to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow, though not necessary. Masks are required at this drive. For those do not have a mask, one will be provided. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
