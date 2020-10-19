Harley Watkins

Harley Leroy Watkins passed away at 12:33 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Southeast Hospital, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
He was born June 3, 1945, in Oregon County, Mo., to Alfred Eual Watkins and Lillian Gertrude Shelton Watkins. He served in the Army during Vietnam War from October of 1965 to October of 1967. On Feb. 26, 1971, he eloped in Ash Flat, Ark., with his beautiful bride Bernadette Roehrich.
Over the years he enjoyed many hobbies including horse showing, particularly flag pickup and barrel racing, truck pulling, square dancing, clogging and training stock dogs. He farmed for many years, as he managed Grant Farms in Rover, Mo. He left this role to go into business for himself, this led him to Watkins Hauling and later Watkins Welding and Shop.
He loved helping people and never met a stranger. One of his greatest joys was when he became a Grandpa or, as his grandkids referred to him, “Poppy.” He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He accepted the Lord as his Savior when he was 16 years old, though he was private in his beliefs.
He is survived by his wife Bernadette Watkins, his daughter Jolene Howell and husband Stacy, Thomasville, Mo., his grandchildren Brady Howell and Harly Howell, his sisters Bonnie Myers and husband Leand, Betty Pitcock and husband Frankie, and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; seven brothers Elwin, Sebulon (Seb), Robert, Chester, Theodore, James, Duane; and one sister Beulah Stavros preceded him in death.
Graveside Services and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the Huddleston Cemetery near Royal Oak, Mo., with Brother Andy Trantham officiating under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
Mr. Watkins will lie in state from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and left at Carter Funeral Home.
