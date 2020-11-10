U. S. Navy retired Commander Jack Hines will be the keynote speaker at the Veteran's Day program, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Star Theater on Main Street in Willow Springs. Hines is a decorated Gulf War veteran, retired from service as a naval helicopter pilot.
“The committee is quite pleased that Commander Hines is our speaker and will be honoring all veterans with remarks,” said program committee member Wendell Bailey.
Also featured will be a tribute to WWI veterans from Howell County. According to Bailey, these veterans were recruited from Howell and Texas Counties and led by Lt. Joe Ferguson of Howell County and Capt. Walter Durnell of Texas County. The expeditionary forces were transported to New York and delivered into the frontlines of France during the most difficult of battles during the WWI era, said Bailey.
One Willow Springs soldier was awarded the highest honor of the French government, Bailey shared: Private Oliver O. Grant, an enlisted man demonstrated bravery and meritorious service in leading an assault on German machine gun emplacements during heated battle. Grant was single-handed in his success in knocking out the machine gun and was awarded the Croix De Guerre, “Cross of War,” the highest award of the French government for the war.
Grant returned home to Willow Springs and was a successful breeder of registered hounds of the Blue Tick variety after the war.
Bailey added Al Grant, son of Private Grant, has been invited to attend.
There will be short visual film of that WWI era that led to the declaration of Armistice Day. That was the day when the guns went silent at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Thus veterans have been honored on the 11th day of November since 1918.
Noted historian, Lou Wehmer, will provide the historical background of the veterans, and Pastor Joel Hinds of First Baptist Church-Willow Springs is putting together the “ever popular” musical program, said Bailey. The musical portion will include WWI songs, "Over There" and "When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again.” The program may also include piano renditions of semi classical pieces and stringed numbers.
For more information call Bailey, 417-469-2588.
