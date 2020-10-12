Jessie Cleveland 

Graveside services for Jessie Mac Cleveland, 83, Caulfield, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Elijah Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Cleveland passed away at 4:27 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born March 24, 1937, at England, Ark., to Grover Cleveland and Bertha Mae Ray Cleveland. On Oct. 4, 1980, he was married at Caulfield, Mo., to Peggy Harper.
Mr. Cleveland was a farmer and logger. He was a hard worker and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Peggy Cleveland, of the family home; four children Grover Cleveland and wife Linda, Burlington, Kan., Susie Snorgrass and husband Les, Gary Lee Cleveland and wife Sondra and Carl Murphy and wife Lindsey, all of Caulfield, Mo.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister Erma Dean and husband James, West Plains, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and one aunt, Bea, preceded him in death.
Mr. Cleveland will lie in state from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Elijah Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
