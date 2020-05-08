Friday was supposed to be a night to remember for the senior class of West Plains High School, but because of circumstances out of their control, it became just another evening.
After graduation, many seniors would have stayed out all night with friends and fellow classmates, enjoying one last time together in an event called Project Graduation, an annual tradition organized to provide graduating seniors with an alternative to drinking and other risky activities.
One group of dedicated parents and students is determined to find a way to make the event a reality, regardless of the pandemic that changed the plans, and to give the seniors a taste of what in past years, many seniors took for granted.
The West Plains High School graduation date has been moved to June 6, and Project Graduation will be held after the graduation ceremony at the Genesis Church Warehouse, 4945 U.S. 60 in West Plains.
“This year’s Project Graduation, I think will mean a little more to seniors than usual,” said project manager Shelly Martin. Shelly, who has helped organize Project Graduation since 2017, also has a son, Chaney, graduating this year and looking forward to the event.
“It will be our last chance for us to all be together,” Chaney said. He, along with many seniors across the country, hasn’t been able to see his classmates since before Spring Break, as classes were canceled because of stay-at-home orders issued to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
According to Shelly, in the past, organizers would raise most of their donations from local business sponsorships. This year Project Graduation is looking to the community at large to raise the funds.
“Because of the pandemic’s effects on many local businesses, we don’t want to be a burden on them, so we are mostly seeking donations from individuals,” she explained.
So far, Shelly said, organizers have secured "lots of great prizes" for seniors to win, such as laptops, AirPod earphones, video game consoles, a kayak and a $250 scholarship from Howell County Rural Fire District.
“We also have an Amazon wishlist and a Walmart registry available on our website for people to purchase items for the gift table,” Shelly said. However, even with the outpouring of support from local businesses and the community, Shelly said, Project Graduation has only raised half of the money it did last year.
“If we could even get close to what we had last year, I would be happy,” she said. As of right now, about $8,000 has been raised and organizers hope to raise another $5,000.
There are many different ways to donate to Project Graduation, said Shelly. One of the ways featured this year is “Adopt-A-Zizzer,” where for $1, a tag can be bought to be displayed at a participating business until June 4 when volunteers will come and collect them to display for the seniors to see during Project Graduation.
Event organizers have also received a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation as part of its “Save MO Lives” campaign. In order to promote traffic safety, event organizers are planning to set up a mock traffic crash scene and educate the graduates on safe driving.
For more information on Project Graduation call Shelly at 293-6455 or Patty Keller at 405-513-3900, visit www.zizzerprojectgrad.com or visit the Facebook page @WPHS Project Graduation.
