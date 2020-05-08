GRADUATING SENIOR CHANEY MARTIN, left, has been working with his mother, Shelly Martin, to gather donations in support of Project Graduation. Chaney, a student at West Plains High School, and Shelly, project manager, are also organizing the event, and visited 10/40 Coffee on Friday, bringing “Adopt-A-Zizzer” tags for the coffee shop to sell at its West Plains location, 24 Court Square. For $1 people can purchase an “Adopt-A-Zizzer” tag and write their name and the name of senior or a message to the Class of 2020. Tags will be displayed in a local business until June 4. The money and tags will then be collected and displayed during Project Graduation for the seniors to see.