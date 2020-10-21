The Howell County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the known active case total to 212. Of those, seven are hospitalized, down from 11 on Monday. No new deaths were reported.
The year-to-date positivity rate is 14.4%, with 1,469 confirmed cases out of 10,203 tests given. A third of all cases were reported in the last two weeks, and 58% were reported in the last 30 days.
Half of the newest cases are in Willow Springs. Three are in West Plains and one each in Mtn. View, Pomona and Moody. All are linked to known cases but one, identified as community spread.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 159,635.
25,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Audrain, Barry, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Clinton, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Iron, Knox, Reynolds, Scotland, Shelby.
Under 50: Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 2,615.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 100,441.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Cross, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Izard, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
Under 50: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,728.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
