COMMON GROUNDS COFFEEHOUSE is the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month, now under the ownership of area native Angie Fisher. Hours have recently been extended and a lunch delivery service added. A drive-thru is open for customer convenience and an outdoor seating area is planned to open soon. Common Grounds Coffeehouse is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 7836 U.S. 60. From left: Manager and morning shift barista Mandie Boyles, afternoon shift barista Danielle Woodburn and Fisher. Cortissa Beach is a part time employee and Saturday barista.