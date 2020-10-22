Common Grounds, now under new ownership, is the October Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.
"It's way beyond coffee, it starts with the heart of care and wanting to be the best for employees and customers alike,” said owner Angela Fisher of Common Grounds’ goal. “Our mission is to provide opportunity and encouragement to all who make or drink coffee from our amazing selection of beans. From the heart true love lives, from our hearts to your cup, may our goodness be shared with you, our valued customer.”
"We are here to bring the Mtn. View community quality coffee drinks and baked goods as well as some wholesome on-the-go breakfast and lunch items to choose from," Fisher added. Common Grounds has a drive-thru and is now offering lunch delivery.
Breakfast items include baked goods like cinnamon rolls and muffins, and turnovers and pumpkin rolls, plus a full menu of coffee drinks, protein and fruit smoothies, flavored teas and lemonades.
Lunch items have included chicken spaghetti, cajun chicken mac and cheese, chicken fajita wraps, turkey and cheese croissants and hearty soups. The recipes are family favorites of Fisher's, but she is also open to suggestions for lunch specials from the community.
Menu items that appeal to kids have been added, including cookies, Rice Krispy treats, milk and juice.
Common Grounds has been open for two years, and the previous owner had a coffee shop in downtown Mtn. View, but the drive-thru and lunch delivery makes Common Grounds unique to the community, Fisher added. Also new are extended evening hours for those who need the convenience of stopping by on their way home from work.
There are three local employees: Manager and morning shift barista Mandie Boyles, afternoon shift barista Danielle Woodburn and part time and Saturday barista Cortissa Beach.
"We love serving the community and being able to employ locally,” said Fisher. “We also love all of our customers and those that stop by on their way through as they are traveling; many have told us that stopping by is their little treat to themselves while they are in the area.”
The business plans to offer outdoor seating soon, and will be at Trunk or Treat on Halloween in downtown Mtn. View.
Common Grounds is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at 7836 U.S. 60. Call 417-942-0269, send emails to commongcoffeehouse@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page, @CommonGroundsMV.
