A boil advisory will take effect Monday night for some Thayer residents and water service is expected to be interrupted from about 11:30 p.m. that night through Tuesday night, according to city officials.
The city's water department will performing repairs on fire hydrants in the areas between Pine and Vine streets, and between Sixth Street to the end of city maintenance on East Highway 142. Customers may experience loss of water pressure or complete water loss until the work is complete.
Under a boil advisory, water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes prior to consumption. Dishes and other food contact surfaces may be disinfected by immersion for at least one minute in clean water with a teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
Updates will be made frequently as any changes occur, said city officials. Follow "City of Thayer" on Facebook for the latest information.
