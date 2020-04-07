Our family and the community sadly lost a very special person April 6, 2020, when Joyce Meria Reeves died in her home in Mtn. View, at the age of 63. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Dec. 8, 1956, to Doyle and Merceline Martin.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ronnie Reeves, in July 1974.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister Linda and many aunts, uncles and cousins that have been waiting for her in Heaven.
Survivors include her loving husband Ronnie Reeves; two daughters Joy Faulkner and husband Joe of Eminence, Mo., Beth Lilly and husband Max of West Plains, Mo.; one son Josh
Reeves and wife Stacy of West Plains, Mo.; and she was a very proud Nana to Emma, Rose, Riley and Reagan.
Joy touched the lives of many people during her time here, including her church family and a host of young people she helped during her time with us. She always had a song and a smile for her family and friends.
Joy was a member of the United Methodist Church for 30 years. Her contributions to the lives of her family, friends and her community will be long remembered. Joy enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, sewing, decorating cakes, reading, attending church and volunteering her time to the community, to the church and the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ronnie Reeves, in July 1974.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister Linda and many aunts, uncles and cousins that have been waiting for her in Heaven.
Survivors include her loving husband Ronnie Reeves; two daughters Joy Faulkner and husband Joe of Eminence, Mo., Beth Lilly and husband Max of West Plains, Mo.; one son Josh
Reeves and wife Stacy of West Plains, Mo.; and she was a very proud Nana to Emma, Rose, Riley and Reagan.
Joy touched the lives of many people during her time here, including her church family and a host of young people she helped during her time with us. She always had a song and a smile for her family and friends.
Joy was a member of the United Methodist Church for 30 years. Her contributions to the lives of her family, friends and her community will be long remembered. Joy enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, sewing, decorating cakes, reading, attending church and volunteering her time to the community, to the church and the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School District.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.