A memorial service for Carolyn (Sue) Henry, 73, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in the Langston Street Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Henry passed away at 5:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1947, at Monett, Ark., to Orvil J. Basinger and Ida Baxter Basinger. She was married on March 5, 2010, in West Plains, Mo., to Robert Henry. Mrs. Henry was the owner and operator of Sue’s Barber Shop for several years. Sue loved the Lord and told everyone about him. In her younger years, she loved to play pool and bingo.
She is survived by her husband Bob Henry; two children Sandra Allen and husband Greg, and James A. Sturgeon; two beautiful granddaughters Kirsten Allen and Erin Tucker; one great-grandson Reilly Tucker; siblings Bill Basinger, Don Basinger, Mona Basinger and husband Todd, Jerry Basinger and wife Donna, Janice Larmore and husband Bill, Rodger McCord, and Irvin McCord and wife Debra; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, one brother Charles Basinger and one sister Linda Basinger preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Homeland Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pomona First Assembly of God Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.