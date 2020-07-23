The Howell County Commission is expected to review and award Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds during its meeting today.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and be held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The first item of business on the agenda is amending the 2020 budget. Following that, commission will award the CARES Act funds.
Bids for a voice-over IP for the county are due by 11 a.m. and will be reviewed and considered by commissioners today.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. Guests are welcome.
