West Plains School district officials on Monday confirmed a district employee has been placed on administrative leave as of Friday, following a notification from authorities regarding potential misconduct.
Officials with the district were unable to comment further or give more details about the employee since the issue concerns personnel. However, they have affirmed no students were involved with the potential misconduct.
“Our goal is to keep our community informed within the confines of the law while being transparent,” said West Plains R-7 Director of Communications Lana Snodgras. “As always, we value your partnership in keeping students safe. The safety of our students is our first priority.”
The Quill will publish updates as more details become available.
