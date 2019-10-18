MT. ZION MASONIC LODGE No. 327 in West Plains recently donated $1,460 to the West Plains R-7 Bridges program. These funds were from the proceeds of a “Cakes for Kids” pancake breakfast held recently at the lodge. The Bridges program seeks to ensure area students have food to eat, school supplies, clothes to wear, personal hygiene products and other items that they may need. Front row, from left: Wayne Calhoun, Matt Legler, Bridges Program Director Cyndi Wright and Kineth Launius. Second row: Micheal Knapp, David Wade, and Ed Horton. Third row: Cody Hicks, Zach Stokes, Robert Havens, Steve Havens and Trent Hohlweg. Back Row: Daniel Hatley, Clint Havens, Owen Lund and Joey Marcak.