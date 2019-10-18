Mount Zion Mason Lodge 326 hosts the third annual Cakes for Kids pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at the lodge, 304 E. Main St. in West Plains.
The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast is $5.
Proceeds will go toward the West Plains R-7 Bridges program which seeks to meet student food, hygiene and clothing needs so that they may focus on their education.
