The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every American in some way, but some of those who have been the hardest hit are residents and workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
One West Plains facility has found ways to cope and try to make the best out of a bad situation.
“We have been very proactive here with our focus on life enrichment,” said Logan Walkup, executive director of Cedarhurst Senior Living in West Plains. “Our employees have also been making a difference by engaging with our residents in different activities.” For example, he said, staff can be seen sitting down, talking with residents, or playing games with them. One employee hosted a pool tournament for residents.
Cedarhurst had planned to open its doors in April at its brand new facility in West Plains, but due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the opening was postponed until Aug. 1.
Walkup noted the pandemic has kept the number of new residents low, as some people have been rethinking entering assisted living facilities at this time.
As such, Cedarhurst houses only 18 residents, a far cry from its maximum capacity of 86 residents, but Walkup said the company budgeted for a slow opening. The small number of residents, he said, is a blessing in disguise.
“Right now, we’re actually able to do more than if we were closer to full capacity,” he said. “It has made our entertainment resources more available and has allowed residents to be able to eat together and socialize, which they may not be able to do otherwise.”
Even if things are not as bad as they could be, that doesn’t mean that residents don’t need interaction with their family members and friends.
“When you get older your priorities tend to shift. We all need a purpose in life,” Walkup said, adding that, while he understands the need for the COVID regulations and guidelines, they have had an effect on residents who miss seeing their family members, especially grandchildren.
One of the ways that Cedarhurst has tried to rectify this, but still try to maintain the health and safety of its residents is by taking one of the vacant rooms with outdoor access and using some ingenuity. Staff have constructed a “hugging station,” a plastic barrier that allows visitors to talk with residents and hug them with the help of long plastic sleeves that extend out from each side of the barrier.
“Though it’s not completely ideal, our residents and guests really like it, it’s much better than talking through a window or remotely,” said Life Enrichment Director Kim Harralston.
Another innovative program which has also been a big hit for new residents, Cedarhurst calls “Pair to Prepare.” The program allows a guest to live with a new resident for free, up to seven days, to help a new resident adjust and allow the guest, typically a family member or friend, to get a better idea of the kind of place Cedarhurst is.
Walkup said that once a resident and guest go through the COVID protocols and are cleared, they are able to move in.
“We have very positive responses from people who have used the program,” he said.
He also mentioned that Cedarhurst offers a money-back guarantee if a resident is not 100% happy after 60 days of living at the facility.
For one Cedarhurst resident and one of the first to move in, the thought of leaving Cedarhurst has not crossed her mind.
“My husband and I just love it here,” said Billie Prewett, former owner of Southern Hills Jewelry in West Plains. Prewett lives with her husband Wayne in a two-bedroom apartment at Cedarhurst. She said she and husband had tried living at another assisted living facility in West Plains, but were unsatisfied.
“Cedarhurst has exceeded our expectations, the residents and the employees have been wonderful,” Prewett said. “This place is so beautiful.”
She added there are many activities she loves, particularly watching Dolly Parton movies in the facility’s small movie theater.
For more information about Cedarhurst visit www.cedarhurstliving.com/cedarhurst-west-plains-mo or call 256-5114.
