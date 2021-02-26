The 67 children's silhouettes seen throughout today's edition of the Quill are a community and Daily Quill effort to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
A portion of proceeds will be donated to the hospital to assist in the costs of its operation.
The Quill thanks the businesses and individuals who have taken part in this annual fundraiser.
WAYS TO GIVE
Many fundraisers are hosted for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the form of radio and television programs, running and walking events and gaming events. To find out more on how to show support of a hospital that asks nothing but hope from families facing crisis, visit its website at stjude.org and click on the ‘Ways to Give’ tab.
ABOUT ST. JUDE
The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. The founder of St. Jude, Danny Thomas, had a visualization of no child being denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.
The Quill spoke to officials at the hospital in Memphis, and they provided the following information, which is found on the hospital’s official website.
This vision remains consistent today with the hospital’s policy of no families ever receiving a bill from St. Jude for not only treatment but travel, housing or food. The organization functions under the strong belief that the only worry a family should have is helping their child live.
Unlike other hospitals, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from donors. The average cost to operate the hospital is $2.2 million per day with 75% of the funds provided through public contributions.
While the hospital does accept insurance, many of the services provided by St. Jude have never been covered by insurance and will not be in the future. Only 14% of the money to operate the hospital comes from insurance recoveries and nine percent is generated from grants whereas most other hospitals can produce more than 90 percent of their revenues from insurance recoveries and other sources.
Children who come to St. Jude are suffering from life-threatening childhood illnesses such as cancer and sickle cell disease. When a child begins treatment, St. Jude assumes the responsibility to ensure that whatever treatment and care each child requires, no matter the length of time, it will be completed.
St. Jude follows all patients, about 7,800 a year, for 10 years or more after active treatment ends. Its After Completion of Therapy program is the largest long-term follow-up clinic for childhood cancer patients in the U.S.
Innovative treatments available at St. Jude are leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. When the hospital opened in 1962, the overall survival rate for childhood cancer was 20%. St. Jude has now achieved a 94% survival rate for its patients.
HISTORY OF ST. JUDE
Over 70 years ago, Danny Thomas, a young entertainer and a soon-to-be father, was struggling to make ends meet. While visiting a church in Detroit, he was so moved during the ceremony, he placed his last seven dollars in the collection box.
Upon realizing he was penniless, he prayed desperately for a means to pay the looming hospital bills. The next day, he was offered a role that paid 10 times the amount he had given at the church.
A few years later, Thomas had achieved moderate success but he was struggling to take his career to the next level. He returned to the church and offered a prayer to St. Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes.
“Show me my way in life and I will build you a shrine,” he promised.
His career soon took off and he moved to Chicago to pursue career offers. As he landed more and more roles in films, television and became an internationally known entertainer, the pledge he made in a church in Detroit was always on his mind.
After several years of planning, Thomas banded together a group of Memphis businessmen and together, they began to construct a unique research hospital devoted to curing catastrophic diseases in children. He dreamed of more than just a treatment facility; his hospital would be a research center for the children of the world.
To fund the construction, Thomas hit the road with his wife, visiting multiple cities to raise donations. As his dream took material form, a new need for funding arose; the cost to operate the hospital without requiring money from the families who came through its doors, terrified of losing their children.
Thomas, of Lebanese descent, turned to his fellow Americans of Arabic-speaking heritage and offered the funding of St. Jude as a noble way of honoring their immigrant forefathers who had come to America in search of freedom.
His request was met with great response. In 1957, 100 representatives of the Arab-American community met in Chicago to form American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), an organization that’s sole mission is to raise the funds needed to support St. Jude.
